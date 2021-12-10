Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $427.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.25. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.18 and a fifty-two week high of $435.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

