Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 354 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL opened at $52.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

