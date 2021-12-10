Franklin Electric (FELE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/8/2021 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

12/7/2021 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Franklin Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/28/2021 – Franklin Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $92.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In related news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

