Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 29.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $131.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. Raymond James set a $164.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

