Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRG. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.05. 2,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. Franchise Group has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

