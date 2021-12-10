Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCI opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $44.91 and a 12 month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

