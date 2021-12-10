Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 503,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 99,804 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

