Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Buys 1,269 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $242.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.35 and a 200 day moving average of $241.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $157.83 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.05.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

