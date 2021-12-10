Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

