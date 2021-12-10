Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 546.05 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,202,000 after acquiring an additional 123,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after acquiring an additional 213,547 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,511,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,684 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.