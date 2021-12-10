FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Cut by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 55.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in FMC by 3.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in FMC by 17.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in FMC by 69.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 480,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after buying an additional 196,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $107.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

