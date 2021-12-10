Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $1,870,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,626 shares of company stock worth $4,927,587 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

