Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FLNC. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

