Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLO. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.92. 1,072,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,078. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

