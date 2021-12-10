Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE FTK opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 140.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 293.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

