Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.68. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 38,280 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter worth $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

