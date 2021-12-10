First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,282 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of SDVY opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.