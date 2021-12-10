First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.25. Approximately 37,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 101,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.