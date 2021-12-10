First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 294,559 shares.The stock last traded at $228.70 and had previously closed at $232.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

