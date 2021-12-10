First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.15.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $96.64 on Monday. First Solar has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after acquiring an additional 260,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.