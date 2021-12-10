FintruX Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,514.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $2,514.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00041544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007158 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.