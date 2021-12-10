Financial Review: Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) and Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) and Crown (NYSE:CCK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ardagh Metal Packaging and Crown, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 4 0 2.57 Crown 0 2 13 0 2.87

Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $12.51, indicating a potential upside of 34.13%. Crown has a consensus price target of $132.79, indicating a potential upside of 27.88%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Crown.

Risk & Volatility

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Crown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A -$12.67 million N/A N/A Crown $11.58 billion 1.15 $579.00 million $4.43 23.44

Crown has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares Ardagh Metal Packaging and Crown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A N/A Crown 5.01% 36.22% 6.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Crown shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Crown shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crown beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging. The Americas segment manufactures beverage, food and aerosol cans and ends, glass bottles, specialty packaging, metal vacuum closures, steel crowns, and aluminum caps. The Europe segment operates in Europe, Middle East, and North Africa. The Asia Pacific segment includes beverage and non-beverage can operations. The Transit Packaging segment provides industrial and protective solutions and equipment and tools businesses. The company was founded by William Painter in 1892 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

