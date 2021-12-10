Financial Contrast: IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) & Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IsoPlexis and Coherent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coherent 0 6 0 0 2.00

IsoPlexis presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.69%. Coherent has a consensus target price of $234.20, suggesting a potential downside of 11.89%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Coherent.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and Coherent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A Coherent -7.18% 13.24% 6.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IsoPlexis and Coherent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coherent $1.49 billion 4.41 -$106.75 million ($4.41) -60.27

IsoPlexis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coherent beats IsoPlexis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications. The ILS segment covers laser sources, sub-systems, and tools primarily used for industrial laser materials processing. The company was founded by Eugene Watson on May 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

