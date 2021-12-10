Financial Comparison: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) versus CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -341.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoreSite Realty pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vornado Realty Trust and CoreSite Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17 CoreSite Realty 1 9 4 0 2.21

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.80%. CoreSite Realty has a consensus target price of $156.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.04%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and CoreSite Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 5.32 -$297.01 million ($0.62) -68.48 CoreSite Realty $606.82 million 12.38 $79.31 million $2.06 82.52

CoreSite Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoreSite Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and CoreSite Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust -3.00% 1.79% 0.60% CoreSite Realty 13.87% 266.08% 4.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreSite Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoreSite Realty beats Vornado Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets. Its other real estate and related investments include marketable securities and mezzanine loans or real estate. The company was founded by Steven Roth in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

