Financial Analysis: Worksport (WKSP) and Its Peers

Worksport (OTCMKTS: WKSP) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Worksport to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Worksport Competitors -68.00% 6.04% -0.42%

This table compares Worksport and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 -$1.19 million -9.30 Worksport Competitors $4.93 billion -$31.46 million 22.04

Worksport’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport’s peers have a beta of 1.70, indicating that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Worksport and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Worksport Competitors 640 2448 2913 80 2.40

Worksport presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Worksport peers beat Worksport on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

