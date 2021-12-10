Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Certara by 1.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Certara by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Certara by 5.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Certara by 8.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $27.90 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.43.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $2,727,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,405,131 shares of company stock valued at $700,211,922 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.