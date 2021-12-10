Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,941 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $7.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

