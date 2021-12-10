Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 87.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Solar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

