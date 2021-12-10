Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Solar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

