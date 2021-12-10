Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 68 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Middleby by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $187.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.62 and its 200 day moving average is $177.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Middleby’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.75.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.