Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 624,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,566 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $26,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after acquiring an additional 956,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,775 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

FITB stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

