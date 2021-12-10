Fifth Third Bancorp Has $63,000 Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 70.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in AGCO by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGCO opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.34 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.44 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

