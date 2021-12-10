Fifth Third Bancorp Buys Shares of 4,700 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

