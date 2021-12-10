Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,079 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

