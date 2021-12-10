Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,079 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

