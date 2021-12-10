Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $467.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.98. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

