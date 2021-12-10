Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 306.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.18 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $145.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.