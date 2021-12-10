Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 306.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $157.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.67. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.