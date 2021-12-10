Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,420 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $106.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.41 and a 1 year high of $108.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

