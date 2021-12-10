Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $393.73 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

