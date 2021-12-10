Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after purchasing an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.