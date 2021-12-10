Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 195,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after purchasing an additional 184,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,711,000 after acquiring an additional 195,693 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

