Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target Raised to £112

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from £100 ($132.61) to £112 ($148.52) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($152.50) to £130 ($172.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a £100.80 ($133.67) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £133 ($176.37) to £147 ($194.93) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.62) to £132.60 ($175.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of £114.84 ($152.28).

Shares of LON FERG opened at £123.25 ($163.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of £125.15 ($165.96). The company’s 50-day moving average is £111.68 and its 200 day moving average is £104.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

