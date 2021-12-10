Femasys Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FEMY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 15th

Femasys’ (NASDAQ:FEMY) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Femasys had issued 2,650,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $34,450,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

FEMY stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. Femasys has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $13.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in Femasys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter worth $40,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter worth $162,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

