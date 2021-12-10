FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,325 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FedEx were worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $219,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 188.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $245.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

