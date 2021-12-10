Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

FSS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,009. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Signal stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

