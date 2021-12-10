Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.97. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 9,683,360 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10 and a beta of 2.13.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

