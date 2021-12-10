Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB opened at $190.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

