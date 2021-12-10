Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $445,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 46,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.48.

Shares of FR stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

