Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes $79,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

